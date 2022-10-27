State Capitol

The state Capitol dome in Harrisburg.

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers this week approved a bill they say will end many problems related to “prior authorization” — where an insurance company can prevent a doctor or hospital from providing a treatment or drug until the insurer says it’s covered.

The bill also changes the related practice known as “step therapy,” where an insurer requires a doctor to prescribe certain treatments or drugs, typically less expensive, unless they prove ineffective.

