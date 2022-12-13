Penn Highlands robot-assisted surgeries

As of this fall, the highly skilled orthopedic surgeons at Penn Highlands Healthcare (DuBois, Clearfield, and Elk) have performed more than 500 robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement surgeries with outstanding results.

 Photo submitted

DUBOIS — Joint replacement is one of the most commonly performed elective surgical procedures in the United States. For the past two years, the highly skilled orthopedic surgeons at Penn Highlands Healthcare have been performing robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement surgery with outstanding results. In fact, as of this fall, they have performed more than 500 joint replacement surgeries using this innovative technology at Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Clearfield and Penn Highlands Elk.

Penn Highlands Healthcare was the first health system in Northwestern/Central Pennsylvania to offer the Mako SmartRobotic surgery for partial and total knee as well as hip replacement surgery.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos