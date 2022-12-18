Families and volunteers across the region, state, nation, and in other parts of the world stepped out to celebrate the lives of military service members buried in their cemeteries through the project Wreaths Across America (WAA) on Saturday.

The mission of WAA is more than just laying wreaths on the graves of those who have passed on. It is also to remember them, to honor those who served, and to teach our children the value of the freedom that came with their service.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos