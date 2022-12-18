Families and volunteers across the region, state, nation, and in other parts of the world stepped out to celebrate the lives of military service members buried in their cemeteries through the project Wreaths Across America (WAA) on Saturday.
The mission of WAA is more than just laying wreaths on the graves of those who have passed on. It is also to remember them, to honor those who served, and to teach our children the value of the freedom that came with their service.
The mission of remember, honor, and teach was witnessed time and time again Saturday.
When teaching the value of freedom, the Witchen family goes beyond expectations, and others follow suit.
As the 10 a.m. start time drew near on Saturday, the parking lot in front of Bradford’s American Legion Post #108 filled with trucks and people were huddling together to stay warm on the snowy day.
The Bradford Sanitation Authority truck was front and center, with a trailer stacked high with boxes of wreaths. The BSA had picked them up the day before and stored them for the legion, then brought them to the parking lot for distribution, volunteered to take a load to Willow Dale cemetery, and finally offered to pick up all the boxes after the wreaths were placed.
Organizer Bob Witchen struggled to find the right words as he described the outpouring of support he and the post had received so far.
This was their first year as a participant in WAA, and he confessed that he hadn’t known anything about the program until his son, a member of Smethport’s Sons of the Legion, told him what they were up to. Witchen was amazed by the organization and the reasons behind it.
He knew his son had passed down (up in this case) something he had to share with Bradford.
After the ceremonial service wreaths were laid in front of the legion by members of the post, one for the US Army, the US Marine Corps, the US Navy, US Air Force, US Space Force Command, US Coast Guard, US Merchant Marines, and a wreath commemorating those from all branches of service who were last known as Prisoner of War or Missing In Action, the trucks left for the four cemeteries: Willow Dale, Oak Hill, St. Bernards, and Degolia.
At Willow Dale cemetery, volunteers scattered throughout the area, but many remained in the veterans section.
Faye and Scott Parisella, their children Jay and Jill, as well as Jill’s daughters Sophia and Olivia, were among the volunteers in the veteran section. From a distance, it was still evident, each member of this family took the time to wipe the snow off of the headstone, set the wreath, say the veteran’s name, have a moment before thanking them for their service. Each wreath was handled with care. Each veteran honored, remembered.
As wreath laying was coming to the end, near the top of the section by the monument, Faye Parisella was overheard talking to her granddaughters about why they were there and how Wreaths Across America had been started.
She chatted with The Era for a moment and said she hadn’t known the history either until reading it in the newspaper and the kids don’t read the paper, “so we have to tell them.”
And it was a family affair in Eldred as well.
Port Allegany sixth-grader Lincoln Barnard chose Wreaths Across America as his service project this year. He is the son of Jeremy “Barnyard” Barnard, America’s Guardians Motorcycle Club member, and knew he wanted to do something different than the other kids.
“Their projects are working at the food bank or the hospital,” he said. But he has family, going way back, who were in the military. He thought it would be good to do something for them.
Part of the requirements of the project for school was to build the ceremonial wreath stand. He worked with other members of the motorcycle club in designing it, cutting the wood, and putting it together. The Lamphier Cemetery in Eldred will use this stand each year to honor the service men and women.
As Lincoln’s dad addressed the volunteers at the graveside ceremony, he had trouble holding back a tear as he read Ronald Reagan’s quote about never being more than one generation away from losing freedom. As he read the whole quote, the end seemed to get him, “...we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
Once all the ceremonial wreaths were hung for each branch of service, including the newest US Space Force Command, Jeremy and Lincoln gathered the family for a moment to take a picture and take in the event.
Several generations stood in front of the wreaths, and several more laid behind them.
Sponsorships for next year are running for a few weeks. From now through Jan. 14, 2023, each wreath pre-purchased sponsors an additional one for the organization. For more information contact, Mount Jewett and surrounding area: Kelly Barr Hughes, (636) 524-9826, Smethport/Crosby: Todd Witchen at (814) 598-9389 or twitchen69@gmail.com, Bradford area: Bob Witchen at (814) 598-4183 or babybeef@verizon.net. Wreaths for Lamphier Cemetery: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/171133, Roulette Area Cemeteries: call Beth Sigafoes at (814) 331-3727.