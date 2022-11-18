HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Aggregates and Concrete Association (PACA), Pennsylvania's leading voice for the crushed stone, ready mixed concrete, sand and gravel, and cement industries, announced its new board of directors during the annual meeting and 40th anniversary commemoration.

Jeff Detwiler, president, materials of New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., was elected as chairman of the PACA Board of Directors. Jamie Stilley, president of Amerikohl Aggregates Inc., was elected as vice chairman, and Travis Rohrer, president and CEO of Rohrer’s Inc., was elected as secretary/treasurer.

