HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Aggregates and Concrete Association (PACA), Pennsylvania's leading voice for the crushed stone, ready mixed concrete, sand and gravel, and cement industries, announced its new board of directors during the annual meeting and 40th anniversary commemoration.
Jeff Detwiler, president, materials of New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., was elected as chairman of the PACA Board of Directors. Jamie Stilley, president of Amerikohl Aggregates Inc., was elected as vice chairman, and Travis Rohrer, president and CEO of Rohrer’s Inc., was elected as secretary/treasurer.
Additionally, the following members were elected to the executive board: Bob Housel, immediate past chair of Masters RMC, Inc.; Rod Martin of Martin Stone Quarries, Inc.; Mark Carroll of Allan Myers; Dan Schaffer of Lehigh Cement Company; Mike Hawbaker of Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. (non-voting); Jonathan Kolbe of Allegheny Mineral Corporation (non-voting); and Rob Stewart of York Building Products (non-voting).
“As I look at our new board leadership and strategic plan, I’m excited for PACA’s next 40 years," said PACA President and CEO Peter Vlahos. "The association is perfectly positioned to tackle its key priorities with significant experience and expertise while continuing to build and connect the commonwealth’s communities.”
PACA’s annual meeting and 40th anniversary commemoration featured the business of the association; a snapshot of the past 40 years; regulatory, technical and sustainability sessions; PACA’s Emerging Leaders Academy capstone project and graduation; a keynote from Paul Epstein; Pennsylvania National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve Appreciation; and the presentation of 2022 PACA Honors Program, including the Hall of Fame inductees and Excellence in Concrete Awards.