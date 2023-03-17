HARRISBURG (TNS) — A woman who went to her neighbor’s Perry County home to feed their Great Danes while they were out of town was mauled to death by the pets, authorities said.
Two Great Danes killed Kristen Potter, 38, of New Bloomfield, around 5 p.m. Thursday in Centre Township, outside New Bloomfield, according to the Perry County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Robert Ressler said Potter died of multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the dog attack. Her death was ruled accidental.
The Great Danes were euthanized at a local veterinarian’s office, Ressler said. He said a third dog was at the scene but was not involved in the attack.
This is the second woman to be mauled to death by dogs in Perry County since 2021.
