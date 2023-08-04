PUNXSUTAWNEY – The 11 recipients of the 2023 Champions of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards were recognized July 27 for their efforts to help grow and sustainably develop the region’s outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism.
Approximately 200 people from across the 13-county PA Wilds region and Harrisburg gathered to celebrate the award winners during the 2023 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, held at Gobbler’s Knob. The event is organized by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Inc. (PA Wilds Center) and the PA Wilds Planning Team, and the theme for this year’s dinner was “Celebrating Decades of Conservation and Innovation.”
The Champion of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards celebrate individuals, groups, organizations, communities and businesses that in the last year have made significant contributions to the region’s outdoor recreation economy, helping to create jobs, diversify local economies, inspire stewardship and improve quality of life.
Award winners, announced in May, include the following: Artisan of the Year, Sue Morris; Best Brand Ambassador, New Trail Brewing Co.; Business of the Year, Highland Chocolates; Conservation Stewardship, Kelly Williams; Event of the Year, Potter-Tioga Maple Weekend; Great Design, River’s Landing Event Center; Great Places, Cook Forest Sensory Trail; Inspiring Youth (Individual), Alex Luckenbill; Inspiring Youth (Organization), Allegheny Mountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited; Outstanding Leader, Erick Coolidge; and PA Wilds Planning Team Member of the Year, Dan Glotz.
“This was a monumental year, with many organizations around the region, including the PA Wilds itself, celebrating milestone anniversaries,” said Jason Fink, PA Wilds Center Board member and Outreach Committee member who also emceed the event.
“It was inspiring to be able to celebrate the history of not just the PA Wilds Center and the PA Wilds region but also the many organizations that have decades of service to this landscape and to our residents. This is truly generational work,” said Ta Enos, founder and CEO of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship. “There is hard work and effort being done every day within our Pennsylvania Wilds region to strengthen our communities, and the PA Wilds Dinner is a chance to reflect on those efforts and the many people who love and support our rural region.”
The awards were created by Lisa Conklin Conn of Conklin Studio Pottery, a Creative Maker in the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania (WCO). Based in McKean County, Conklin Studio Pottery gave the awards a different look than in the past by creating them out of ceramic, with details such a beehive pattern to harken to the PA Wilds Center’s logo and a natural brown ceramic color to celebrate natural beauty.
Do you know a business, individual, group or organization who has made significant contributions to help grow and sustainably develop the outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism in the PA Wilds? There are nine award categories open for public nominations. Nominations submitted before 5 p.m. April 1, 2024, will be considered for 2024 PA Wilds Champion Awards. Nominate someone at www.pawildscenter.org/nominate/.