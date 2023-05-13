Wednesday is the last day for public comments to the Maryland Air National Guard regarding the proposed low-flying training zone over the PA Wilds and a small part of New York state.
Groups all across the region have been working to get the message out to the public — speak up, voice your concerns before the proposal becomes reality.
The Maryland Guard is proposing a low-fly zone for training pilots in the A-10 Warthog, which is currently being phased out by the Air Force to be replaced by the F-16, and later by the F-35, both significantly louder aircraft.
The proposal is for flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than six total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be at above 1,000 feet. Flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with ten minutes or less below 1,000 feet, reads information from the ANG.
“We have major concerns about this proposal and how it could impact decades of work to position this region as a premier outdoor recreation destination and wildlife corridor,” said Ta Enos, Founder and CEO of the PA Wilds Center. “The PA Wilds is one of 11 official tourism regions in the Commonwealth. The region is also one of eight state-designated Conservation Landscapes because of its unique natural and heritage assets. Our 13-county region is home to the greatest concentration of public lands in Pennsylvania.”
Concerns are ranging from potential adverse impacts on wildlife, livestock and historic sites, to the safety of residents, visitors and aircraft operators in a rugged region with limited and disparate volunteer emergency services and clinics. All of these concerns should be considered in a full environmental impact statement, most of the comments state.
The Maryland Guard instead prepared only an environmental study, and declared No Significant Impact, an opinion with which few locals agree.
Letters have been sent to the Guard from elected officials, like U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., and Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has made comments and suggestions, but received no return communication.
Locals have been clamoring for the Maryland Guard to hold public meetings in this region to answer questions. The answer has been a categorical no.
The Federal Aviation Administration will have the final say over whether the low-flying training area is approved. After a week’s worth of trying, The Era received answers back from the agency.
Q: Does the FAA ever take into account public sentiment or comments when considering something like this Low MOA?
A: “The FAA reviews all public comments. The public comments must be analyzed to identify aeronautical impacts and whether mitigations are appropriate or cannot be adopted for specific reasons. We also determine if the proposal should be modified as a result of the comments. We also coordinate with the appropriate military representative to discuss possible mitigations or changes based on the comments.”
Q: We’ve been told the FAA makes the final decision on whether to allow the Low MOA. Should the decision be made to allow it to move forward, and the region experiences all the problems people are anticipating — like interference with tourism, the elk herd, wildlife the International Dark Skies at Cherry Springs State Park or the peace and tranquility that draws people here to live — is there any recourse, or would we be stuck with it?
A: “Yes, the FAA makes final approval of the low MOA. Complaints can always be raised and if deemed significant, can always be considered for reconsideration.”
Currently the PA Wilds Center has a letter to the Maryland Guard which can be read at, www.bit.ly/PWCEMOAletter23.
In addition to submitting its comments asking for a more robust Environmental Impact Statement, the PA Wilds Center is also coordinating the sign-on letter requesting public meetings. To read or sign the letter requesting public meetings, visit the online form at www.bit.ly/EISrequest23 by midnight on Sunday, May 14.
The ANG’s Draft EA can be viewed at www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/. The public comment period closes May 17. Send comments directly to the MD ANG at ngb.a4.a4a.nepa.comments.org@us.af.mil.