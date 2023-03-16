Pennsylvania DEP

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Pennsylvania is taking the first step toward regulating carbon dioxide injection wells, and perhaps all injection wells within its boundaries, an official with the Department of Environmental Protection said this week.

Kurt Klapkowski, acting deputy secretary for oil and gas management, said the agency will give notice to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as soon as this week that it plans to apply for primacy.

