PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Turnpike.

 File

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Motorists traveling the Pennsylvania Turnpike will not only pay 5% more in tolls starting Sunday, Jan. 8, but will face more aggressive enforcement if they fail to pay.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved the toll hike last year for the 359-mile road, saying it is needed to pay for new interchanges and lanes, as well as to meet obligations toward funding the state's roads and transit systems, including SEPTA.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos