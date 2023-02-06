Pa. trout stocking

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will begin stocking creeks throughout the state later this month.

 TNS file

HARRISBURG — Trout season in Pennsylvania opens statewide April 1, following a Mentored Youth Trout Day March 25.

As it has done through the past decade, the state Fish and Boat Commission plans to stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and rivers and 126 lakes and ponds open to public angling. Cooperative nurseries operated by sportsmen’s clubs and other groups, which raise trout from roe provided by Fish and Boat, are expected to add another 1 million stocked trout to Pennsylvania waters in 2023.

