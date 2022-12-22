HARRISBURG (TNS) — Amid national security concerns involving the social media app TikTok, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Thursday she has banned its use on Treasury-owned phones and computers.

This comes at a time when Congress is considering a similar ban of the video-sharing app on all federal government devices and possibly, a nationwide ban. Twenty states so far have taken steps to ban the app on some or all government-owned devices with the state of Indiana filing two lawsuits against TikTok relating to false claims the company has made about content on it and the protection of information it collects from its users.

