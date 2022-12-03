ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced on Friday over $10.6 million in grant awards to support the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed in Pennsylvania.
NFWF and EPA representatives joined local leaders and community members at Truxtun Park in Annapolis, to announce the awards. The 18 grants will leverage more than $12.9 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $23.5 million dollars.
The grants were awarded through the Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Grant Program (INSR) and the Small Watershed Grants (SWG) Programs, core grant programs of the federal-state Chesapeake Bay Program partnership that are administered under NFWF’s Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund (CBSF).
Among the awards was $500,000 to the Potter County, Pa., Conservation District, which will implement more than 11,000 acres of soil health practices across the headwaters of the Cowanesque River in Potter and Tioga counties to enhance eastern brook trout populations.
“This funding not only helps kickstart critical water quality programs within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, it represents an investment in public health and the communities who call the Bay home,” said Janet McCabe, EPA’s Deputy Administrator. “Our partnerships and collaborative approaches bring farmers, homeowners, communities, businesses and local leaders together as a team, working in partnership to reduce pollution, improve water quality, and revitalize their communities.”
For more information about the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund or to download the 2022 Chesapeake Bay Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction and Small Watershed Grants Slates, visit www.nfwf.org/chesapeake.