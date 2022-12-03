ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced on Friday over $10.6 million in grant awards to support the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed in Pennsylvania.

NFWF and EPA representatives joined local leaders and community members at Truxtun Park in Annapolis, to announce the awards. The 18 grants will leverage more than $12.9 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $23.5 million dollars.

