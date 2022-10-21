State universities of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s state university system wants increased funding for direct student aid to produce graduates in high-demand majors.

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Pennsylvania’s state university system next year is hoping to build on the historic investment it received this year from the commonwealth while also asking for direct student aid to produce graduates in high-demand areas.

The State System of Higher Education’s governing board on Thursday voted unanimously to approve a request for the state to invest $21 million more, a 3.8% increase, to support its operating budget. That would bring its total appropriation request to $573.5 million.

