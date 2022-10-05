HARRISBURG — All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind!

Recently, Pennsylvania residents have reported receiving telephone calls from an individual who identifies themselves as an investigating Trooper employed by the Pennsylvania State Police. The recipient’s caller ID may even indicate that the call is originating from a legitimate Pennsylvania State Police installation.

