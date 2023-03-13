Reservoir

McWilliams Reservoir, a drinking water source in Pennsylvania’s Northumberland and Columbia counties.

 Photo by Fishhawk/CC BY 2.0

Following through on a move begun more than three years ago, Pennsylvania has set enforceable limits on two “forever chemicals” found to be contaminating many of the state’s drinking water systems.

The state’s Environmental Quality Board, in a rulemaking published Jan. 14, established maximum contaminant levels in drinking water for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS).

