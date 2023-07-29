WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania’s senators are lauding measures passed as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, saying the bill included key wins for Pennsylvania.
Both Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said they were proud to vote in favor of the act and to see it pass with bipartisan support.
“Through working with my colleagues here in Washington, I made sure that we were able to support vital jobs in Pennsylvania, increase pay for our service members, and make sure our allies in Ukraine have the support they need to continue the fight against Putin,” Fetterman said. “I was especially proud that my amendment to ban the sale of our crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to adversarial nations passed and I’ll keep fighting to get it signed into law.”
Fetterman also championed a provision supporting increased access to mental health services for our National Guard servicemembers and secured key funding to modernize and sustain the Pennsylvania-based defense workforce. Additionally, Fetterman worked to ensure that anti-LGBTQ+ amendments did not make it into the final bill.
His bipartisan amendment to prohibit the sale of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to adversarial nations is his first piece of legislation that has passed the Senate. Fetterman also supported efforts to rein in the offshoring of critical national security technologies and supply chains to China, prevent overdoses amongst our Armed Forces, and bolster readiness and retention efforts.
Casey’s provisions included screening U.S. investments in national security sectors made in countries of concern, advancing PFAS clean-up efforts, and improving safety and accountability in the handling of dangerous pathogens.
“This year’s defense authorization tackles the toughest national security issues we face, including the threats posed by the Chinese government accessing our national security technology and know-how. That’s why I fought to include the bipartisan Outbound Investment Transparency Act, which would shed visibility on U.S. investments going to China in highly sensitive and critical sectors,” said Casey. “From strengthening our Nation’s military capabilities to protecting our people from toxic contaminants and pathogens, I will continue to work to ensure the security of Americans both abroad and at home.”
Casey ensured that a provision requiring the DoD to notify Congress within 45 days of any theft, loss, or release of a biological select agent that might cause a threat to public safety. Requiring disclosure to Congress will improve safety and accountability in the handling of dangerous pathogens which could cause the next pandemic.
He also helped to include a provision requiring that the Department of Defense provide a proposed schedule and cost estimate for PFAS cleanup efforts. Additionally, he helped support a provision directing the DoD to issue regular, timely reports about the status of cleanup on PFAS contamination sites.
The bill now heads back to the House of Representatives for consideration before it can be signed into law.