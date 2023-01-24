Veteran

U.S. Army veteran Henry Ruszkowski touches the name of one of eight friends' names etched on the wall at the Vietnam War Memorial in Philadelphia on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Disabled veterans in Pennsylvania may soon qualify for more public assistance programs.

The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously approved legislation last week to exclude benefit payments from income restrictions that often disqualify servicemembers from using public assistance programs.

