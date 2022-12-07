PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — A divided Pennridge school board has voted to scale back high school social studies requirements from four credits to three, despite impassioned opposition from teachers, students, and community members.

The credit reduction — approved by a 5-4 vote — will take effect in the Bucks County school district next year. Other changes approved by the board include the addition of a half credit in personal finance, and a reduction in physical education credits; most will go into effect for current freshmen, district administrators said, noting that the total credit requirement remains at 24.

