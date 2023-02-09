WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators were thrilled with Tuesday’s State of the Union address by President Joe Biden.
Both Democrats, Sen. Bob Casey and Sen. John Fetterman acknowledged the progress made in the past two years by the Biden Administration.
Fetterman started off by expressing his feelings about being at the event — he even wore a suit. “It was an honor to attend my first State of the Union speech,” he said.
“I agree with President Biden that even considering the progress we’ve made in the past two years, America’s best days still lie ahead,” Fetterman said.
“I’m proud that the president specifically mentioned the need to fight for our forgotten communities,” he continued. “Now it’s time for us to do just that. It’s time to stand up and have the backs of America’s workers. It’s time to protect benefits for working families, including Social Security and Medicare. And it’s time to make sure the wealthiest corporations finally pay their fair share in taxes.”
Casey commented on Biden’s plea to “finish the job.”
“Two years into the Biden-Harris Administration, our economy has roared back from the pandemic and American families are starting to see the impacts of President Biden’s agenda,” the state’s senior senator said. “National unemployment is at the lowest since 1969 and Pennsylvania unemployment is at the lowest ever recorded.
“Seniors on Medicare are paying no more than $35 a month for insulin and as the president’s law to cut down drug prices takes effect, more and more seniors will see their prescription drug expenses go down.”
Casey mentioned the bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed last year on the day of the president’s visit to the city.
“In Pennsylvania, the Fern Hollow bridge in Pittsburgh was rebuilt in under a year and more work will be starting soon on roads and bridges across the Commonwealth,” the senator continued. “Rural communities in Pennsylvania have started to receive what will be billions of dollars to start cleaning up abandoned mine lands and polluted rivers and streams left behind as a result of Pennsylvania’s industrial legacy.
“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act closed the ‘boyfriend loophole’ and it’s now harder for abusive dating partners convicted of domestic violence to own a gun. LGBTQ Pennsylvanians have their right to marry enshrined in federal law,” Casey said. “We’ve got more work to do to tackle the challenges facing working families, but the past two years have shown that the state of our union is strong and President Biden, Vice President Harris and Democrats in Congress are here to finish the job.”