My Pennsylvania Tax Hub, a new online tax filing platform for businesses in the state, is getting mixed reviews. 

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Pennsylvania stopped taking payments last month on its 22-year-old E-Tides online tax filing system and marched the last business taxpayers onto its replacement — myPATH, as in "My Pennsylvania Tax Hub," intended to simplify filing the state's many business taxes.

How's it going? The state and leaders of tax-professional groups say it's an improvement. But some users and tax professionals say the transition hasn't been easy.

