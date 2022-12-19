Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

The Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center in Berks County.

 Pennsylvania DCNR

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest.

The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

