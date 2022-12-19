HARRISBURG (TNS) — Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest.
The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests for the enjoyment of present and future generations.
Pennsylvania has the largest number of old-growth sites enrolled in the network — 27 — of any of the 32 states participating.
“This designation should remind all Pennsylvanians of the forest heritage of Penn’s Woods, the amazing recreational and educational opportunities forests provide, and the importance of being good stewards of our natural spaces like this one,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of DCNR.
Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center is more than 700 acres of deciduous woodlands and coniferous plantations, some nearing 120 years of regrowth.
A network of nearly 10 miles of walking trails makes the center’s streams, ponds and diverse habitats accessible to visitors from 8 a.m. to sunset daily.
It’s situated within the Schuylkill River Valley, the traditional homeland of the Lenape People. For thousands of years prior to European contact, the Lenape and their ancestors hunted, gathered, farmed and traveled on the land that encompasses the Schuylkill River Valley and its tributaries.
According to DCNR, Nolde Forest is a biodiversity success. Five generations ago, nearly every tree had been cut down by European settlers, including colliers making charcoal for the iron industry, farmers clearing land, and lumbermen felling trees for sawmills. What had been a place of abundant natural resources until the 1600s had become nearly devoid of wildlife due to the industries of the day.
Jacob Nolde, a German immigrant known for his successful knitting mills, acquired the land in 1904. At the time, a single white pine grew near the sawmill on Angelica Creek.
Inspired by that tree and his knowledge of European forestry practices, Nolde began planting trees. By 1910, he was recognized nationally for his forestry practices.
Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center was forever protected in 1966 when Pennsylvania purchased the land from the family to establish the first environmental education center in Pennsylvania.
The Old-Growth Forest Network works to identify at least one forest in counties capable of supporting forest growth to help protect from logging and open to the public. Founded in 2012 by Joan Maloof, the network currently has 184 forests in the network across 32 states.
Mid-Atlantic Director of the Network Brian Kane said, “Pennsylvania shows a remarkable commitment to the preservation of old-growth forests and the DCNR has shown huge support for the protection of these valuable national resources.”