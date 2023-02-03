LANCASTER (TNS) — Cases of the highly contagious strain of avian influenza continue to affect poultry flocks in central Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the disease was recently detected in two flocks in Lancaster County. About 32,800 birds were affected at a commercial duck facility and another 3,200 birds impacted at a second farm, according to USDA data.

