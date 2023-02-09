Sen. John Fetterman

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks through the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol prior to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

 Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, has been hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat, his office said.

Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement Wednesday night. The senator remained at the hospital for observation as doctors conducted more tests.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos