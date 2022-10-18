Mushrooms

These mushrooms are of the genus Amanita muscaria, which are found throughout Pennsylvania and can be poisonous. Poison control officials in the state have noted more and more woodland foragers are getting sick after ingesting mushrooms.

 U.S. Department of Agriculture

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — A subculture of foragers is scouring a growing host of social media groups, hashtags and phone apps to find and identify mushrooms not only to eat, but for a psychedelic experience.

And that comes with real risk, warns the regional Poison Control Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which handles calls from half of Pennsylvania.

