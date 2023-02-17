Train Derailment

A man takes photos as a black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 6.

 Associated Press

Should residents in the Twin Tiers of Pennsylvania and New York be concerned that toxic chemicals might have drifted from the site of the Feb. 3 Ohio train crash over this region?

There’s little to no indication that state and health officials in Pennsylvania and New York are worried about a scenario in which chemicals from a controlled burn at the crash site in East Palestine, Ohio could have drifted so far to the north and east in any measure that could be harmful.

