Distracted driving

There is bipartisan support in Pennsylvania to add legal penalties for distracted driving.

 Shutterstock/The Center Square

HARRISBURG — A bipartisan bill would add legal penalties for distracted driving, punishing motorists who pay more attention to their phone than the road ahead.

If the bill becomes law, Pennsylvania would follow most of its neighbors and join almost two dozen states in prohibiting cell phone use that isn’t hands-free.

