HARRISBURG (TNS) — Anthony Faus took down a monster buck last October in Adams County and then he just kind of sat on it.
That is, until a friend talked him into letting him bring the big buck’s rack to Harrisburg last month to be scored by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. And, it turns out, Faus nearly had himself a state record.
According to a report by GoErie, the buck, which Haus took in East Berlin Township, scored 228 3/8 inches. That slots it in at second overall for a non-typical buck taken by archery in the state.
The record was taken by Eric Carns in Clearfield County back in 2016. That buck scored 228 6/8.
“It’s one of the most impressive deer racks I’ve seen as part of scoring in my 15 years of being an official scorer,” Bob D’Angelo, coordinator for the state’s Big Game Scoring Program, told GoErie.
The deer had a 22-point rack with a spread of 26 7/8 inches, according to the newspaper. GoErie said the inside spread was 18 4/8 inches. It’s considered a “non-typical” rack because 12 of the points are considered abnormal.
D’Angelo told the paper that while most folks “go to extremes” to get their big racks scored, Faus was the opposite and “wasn’t even going to get it scored.”
“I’m so grateful he did,” he said.
