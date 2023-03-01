PORTAGE (TNS) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after police accused him of shooting crossbow bolts at his wife during a domestic dispute early Saturday morning, according to a report from WJAC.
It happened when authorities were called to a home in Portage after a dispatcher received a 911 call that ended abruptly.
As police responded to the scene, dispatchers received a second 911 call. This one came from 48-year-old Carl Miller, who admitted to using one of his crossbows to shoot at his wife during an argument, stating, “I called 10 minutes ago; I [expletive] near shot my wife.”
When police arrived, there was an exit hole inside the front door and another hole inside a chair in the living room. Miller told police he shot the crossbow in an attempt to scare her, according to the news outlet.
Miller was being held at the Cambria County Prison on a $40,000 bail and faces charges of aggravated assault, harassment, and reckless endangerment.