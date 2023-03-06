Telehealth

Pennsylvania lawmakers want telehealth visits to be covered by insurance plans.

 Dreamstime/TNS file

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — In Pennsylvania, private insurance companies don't have to pay for a patient's virtual checkup with their own physician, or cover any health care services provided without an in-person visit.

The state is one of just seven that doesn't require insurers to cover telehealth, according to the National Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers, a collection of national and regional resource groups focused on expanding access to telehealth.

