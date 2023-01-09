HARRISBURG (TNS) — A bipartisan pair of state senators plan another push to allow nurse practitioners to work independently in Pennsylvania, enabling them to set up their own practices offering some of the care long provided by doctors.

Some healthcare reformers have long argued that giving more independence to nurse practitioners could help overcome the long-building shortage of primary care doctors. However, organizations representing doctors, including the Pennsylvania Medical Society, have argued that patients prefer having a physician responsible for their care.

