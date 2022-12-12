House control

Rep. Bryan Cutler answers media questions after being sworn-in. State Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, is sworn-in as House Republican Leader. December 12, 2022.

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler took the oath of office on Monday, asserting his claim to the title of majority leader in the 203-member Pennsylvania House of Representatives where 101 Republicans can be seated to the Democrats’ 99.

As majority leader, he said that gives him the authority to schedule special election dates to fill the chamber’s three vacancies, which is what he said prompted his decision to be sworn in three weeks ahead of the start of the 2023-24 legislative session.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos