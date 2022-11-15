Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner at a press conference Feb. 22, 2021.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — A Pennsylvania state House committee on Tuesday approved articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for a vote in the full House that could take place this week.

The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted 14-8 along party lines Tuesday morning to approve the articles. They accuse Krasner, a Democrat, of implementing policies that have contributed to a rise in violent crime and of obstructing a legislative committee investigating his office — accusations Krasner has denied.

