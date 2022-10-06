PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Small business owners stung by escalating employee health insurance costs could find relief in an old idea that's getting new attention.

Association health plans — which group similar businesses together to get a break on employee health insurance — have been around for years, but they got a new look in 2018 with Trump-era regulatory changes that eased plan criteria. Codifying association criteria in state law could save small business owners up to 30% in health insurance costs, said Jezeree Friend, assistant vice president of external relations at the Manufacturer & Business Association, an Erie-based trade group.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos