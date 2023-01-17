BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has released the newest version of their popular Welcome Adventure Guide.
The 2023 issue is 116 pages of articles, colorful photos, with listings for lodging, dining, outdoor recreation, things to do, events, and local services.
“The 2023 Adventure Guide makes a great and lasting first impression with potential travelers,” said John Straitiff, executive director of the bureau. “Visitors will find it a valuable resource as a guide with everything they need to plan their trip to Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoor region.”
Articles featured include Elk County’s Hidden Gems, Stargazing in Cameron County, Cook Forest Sensory Trail, Lighthouse Island’s Peace Park in Forest County and more.
Visitors can download a digital version of the 2023 Welcome Adventure Guide online at VisitPAGO.com or request a copy via mail by calling (814) 849-5197 or emailing info@visitpago.com.