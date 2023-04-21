HARRISBURG (TNS) — Nagging inflation and higher prices for gasoline, groceries and other goods apparently hasn’t affected the gambling appetite of Pennsylvania residents.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reports that gambling revenue in March topped the $500 million mark for the first time since legalized casino wagering began in 2006.
March’s total gambling revenue of $515,278,831 was a year-over-year increase of 11.35%, compared to March 2022.
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course topped the state’s online gaming earners last month with more than $62 million in revenues, which propelled its total revenues to $80.9 million — the highest of the state’s 17 casinos.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the PGCB include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals,
And not surprisingly, Internet-based wagering led the way again.
The PCGB said online generated gross gambling revenue of $148,189,028 during March was up 25.46% year-over-year.
Hollywood Casino at Penn National’s March slot revenue fell 4.35%, but its table games revenue ticked up 1.48% in March.
Hollywood Casino York enjoyed a 20% increase in slot revenue, to just more than $7 million. Its table games revenue fell 1.8%.
Parx Casino in Shippensburg, which opened in January, reported more than $2.9 million in slot revenues.
The PGCB said the number of slot machines in operation in March was 25,643, compared to 26,107 a year ago.
Total sports wagering handle in the state weighed in at $723,545,806, a 1.20% uptick.
©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.