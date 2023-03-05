American marten

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for public input on its proposed plan to reintroduce the American marten to the state's forest lands.

 Pennsylvania Game Commission

HARRISBURG — As the Pennsylvania Game Commission continues to explore the possibility of American marten reintroduction within Penn’s Woods, the agency will be providing opportunities to learn more.

Having disappeared from Pennsylvania more than 120 years ago, the American marten once was a common native species that inhabited forested areas within the state. The marten, belonging to the mustelid family, is the same size as the American mink having a similar length to a fox squirrel.

