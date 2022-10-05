HARRISBURG — Pa Family Support Alliance (PFSA), a nonprofit organization and the state leader in child abuse prevention is currently accepting nominations for its 2023 Blue Ribbon Champions for Safe Kids Awards.
The nomination period is open until October 15, and awards will be given to individuals that have demonstrated exceptional contributions to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.
Individuals that are nominated can be child welfare professionals, volunteers, media representatives, law enforcement officers or others that have worked to keep children safe. Nominations for this recognition are welcome from schools, government agencies, community organizations, private practitioners, churches and other concerned individuals and groups.
Awards will be given to recipients at a ceremony that will take place on April 4, 2023, in the Capitol Dome in Harrisburg. Awards are presented in April, as it is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
According to the 2021 Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Annual Child Protective Services Report, there were 5,036 cases of substantiated child abuse. There were 58 fatalities and 136 children that suffered near-fatal injuries.
“Our goal is to foster an environment in Pennsylvania in which all of our children can grow and thrive — free from abuse. To make that vision a reality, we need everyone to become a Champion for Safe Kids,” said Angela Liddle, president, and CEO of PFSA. “If you know someone that has gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect children, please nominate them for our award. They deserve to be recognized and honored.”
Nominating an individual for the Blue Ribbon Champions for Safe Kids Awards is an easy process and it is free. An independent panel of judges will determine who the winners are.