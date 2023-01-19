No degree required

In his first executive action since becoming governor, Josh Shapiro abolished college degree requirements for state job listings in hopes of expanding economic opportunity.

 Commonwealth of Pennsylvania/The Center Square

HARRISBURG — On his first full day in office, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order regarding four-year degree requirements for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania.

The executive order instructs the state to prioritize skills and experience over credentials for 65,000 positions, according to a press release.

