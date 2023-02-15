Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi

Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, listens to public comment during a field hearing in Philadelphia on Jan. 27.

HARRISBURG — When Pennsylvania House lawmakers return for session on Tuesday next week, three new Democrats will be among them.

Beyond that, little is known about how the chamber’s organization will shift amid a gridlock over operating rules and simmering tension between Republican and Democratic leaders.

