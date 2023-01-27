HARRISBURG — In recognition of January’s National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Pennsylvania Courts hosted a free, virtual panel on Thursday with survivors of human trafficking in Pa. to discuss how victims and survivors interact with the court; connections with domestic violence, trauma and substance use; and victim-centered approaches to address human trafficking.

Human trafficking, which includes exploiting persons for forced labor and/or commercial sex, occurs throughout Pennsylvania’s urban, suburban and rural communities. It is a type of human rights abuse where people profit from the exploitation of others – through the use of force, fraud or coercion to manipulate victims into engaging in sex acts or labor/services in exchange for something of value.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos