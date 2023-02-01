SCRANTON (TNS) — Scranton police have charged a Susquehanna County couple with child endangerment after they were accused of locking one of two teenage boys in their care in a dog crate, denying them both showers, and feeding them out of pails, according to reports from WBRE/WYOU and Yahoo.

According to police, the allegations began when someone called Lackawanna County Children and Youth Services and reported that a 16-year-old under the care of Roberta Shay, 52, and Christopher Finkler, 40, was being punished by being locked in a cage and suffering bruises as a result, WBRE/WYOU said.

