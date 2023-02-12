Clarion campus

The Gemmell Rotunda on the Clarion campus of Pennsylvania Western University.

 File

Pennsylvania’s public college system wants to make it easier for students to know what skills they need for the careers they want.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education announced its plans to build a credential registry, which lists the types of certificates, certifications, and degrees they can earn at PASSHE schools.

