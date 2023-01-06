PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Pennsylvania-blessed effort to develop a "blue hydrogen" hub in the region, which would use natural gas to make the new fuel, has secured encouragement from the U.S. Department of Energy, which is overseeing a fierce competition for $7 billion in hydrogen hub funding.

The Keystone state proposal, dubbed Decarbonization Network of Appalachia (DNA), submitted its concept paper to the energy department in the fall, along with 79 other consortia, including a West Virginia-based effort that includes some of the same companies.

