EV charging

An electric vehicle is hooked to a charging station. Under a bill proposed in the Pennsylvania Senate, EV owners would get a tax credit to install charging equipment at home.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Electric vehicle owners could see some savings thanks to the state government, but the benefits would flow to the already-well-off.

The boost comes in the form of a tax credit, worth up to $2,000, to install an electric vehicle charging station or port.

