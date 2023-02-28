PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $91.9 million to Pennsylvania from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that communities can use to upgrade essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies.
Nearly half of the funding, which comes through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.
“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., again lauded the infrastructure bill.
“Communities across Pennsylvania rely on water and sewage infrastructure to keep their communities clean and safe every day,” said Casey. “Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania is receiving nearly $92 million to upgrade this essential infrastructure to protect communities across the Commonwealth from contamination, flooding, and more. Once again, the infrastructure law is working to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and creating jobs.”
Specific projects for this year’s funding have not yet been announced. Monday’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America.
“The Clean Water State Revolving Fund program is a powerful partnership between EPA and the states,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Pennsylvania communities can use this additional funding to make a difference with water infrastructure projects that protect public health, ecosystems and waterways throughout Pennsylvania.”
In addition to the announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.
The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, visit: http://www.epa.gov/cwsrf .