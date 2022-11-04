HARRISBURG — Two bills, sponsored by Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, that aim to improve public safety in the Commonwealth have been signed into law.

House Bill 397, now Act 104 of 2022, will provide much-needed help to the state’s emergency response agencies, while House Bill 1988, now Act 121 of 2022, will help Mansfield University and others in the state system more efficiently hire campus security officers.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos