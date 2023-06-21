No one was injured in a blaze that destroyed two homes late Monday night on Summer Street in the City of Bradford — the fifth house fire within a five-week span in the city.
Officials on Tuesday said the fires are unrelated and that most of the fires have been accidental — though, they pointed out, a couple are still under investigation.At around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the Bradford City Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire at 152 Summer St. The fire had already spread to the house next door, 154 Summer, as crews arrived on the scene. A second alarm was called, with Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department responding. It wasn’t long before a third alarm was called, and the crew from Derrick City Volunteer Fire Departments responded.
All residents, four from the 152 address and one from the 154 address, reportedly evacuated safely and there were no injuries reported. The residents were not identified Tuesday.
However, though both homes were still standing, they are uninhabitable and will need to be demolished.
Fire crews were on scene through the night, finally returning to their stations around 3:30 a.m. The City of Bradford Police also had the street closed on Monday night.
Earlier in the day, around 5 p.m., the Bradford City Fire Department had been dispatched to the Summer Street area for a possible natural gas leak. City of Bradford Fire Chief Eric Taylor confirmed that there was no gas leak, while he added that gas line work on Jackson Avenue did not contribute to the fire on Summer Street.
In a statement Tuesday from Taylor, he addressed the community to allay fears — and persistent rumors — that an arsonist might be at large.
“Of all the fires we have had only one is suspicious in nature due to the fact there were no utilities at that location (246 South Ave.),” the chief stated. “We have no evidence at this time to believe we have an arsonist connected to these house fires.
“In the last five weeks the City of Bradford Fire Department has seen a significant increase in fires that have affected nine occupied homes and one unoccupied home in the City of Bradford,” the statement continued. “There have been a lot of rumors and assumptions floating around on various social media outlets regarding theories on causes, and that all these fires are related. At this time none of these fires appear to be related in any way. Investigators have reviewed evidence and continue to do so.”
The chief’s statement included a timeline of the most recent fires and their status of investigation. On May 11, a fire at 153 South Ave. was deemed accidental; on May 23, at 42 Thompson Ave., the cause was accidental; the fire on May 29 that began at 87 Pleasant St. and spread to 83 and 89 Pleasant St., as well as 87 and 89 Pearl St., remains under investigation; a fire on June 11 in the unoccupied residential structure at 246 South Ave. has been listed as suspicious and is still under investigation; and the most recent fire, at 152 Summer that spread to 154 Summer Monday night, has been ruled accidental.
With so many fires in such a short timeframe, The Era asked Taylor for tips on fire safety and he provided much more than can be included in one article. According to the information the chief provided, the following will help reduce the chances a fire will spread within the structure:
- Maintain an approved ABC type fire extinguisher in the home, mounted in a visible and accessible area in case of fire. It should have a gauge to show that the unit is properly charged.
- Check the pressure gauge weekly. Have the fire extinguisher serviced at regular intervals. Learn how to use the fire extinguisher.
- Keep doors closed whenever possible. When leaving a burning building, close all doors on the way out.
- Keep combustibles and storage to a minimum. Consider placing storage in an approved storage facility. Do not place storage on stairs, exit paths or block exit doors and windows.
- If you smell smoke, see fire, smell gas or think there is a fire in your home or nearby, call 911.
- Keep a portable phone or cell phone nearby the fire exit so that you can call after leaving the building. If it doesn’t work, call from a neighbor’s home.
Another helpful tip from Taylor’s information is a webpage that shows how fast a fire can spread but also shows how implementing the tips above slow the fire down, https://closeyourdoor.org/#escape-plan On this site, visitors can also make a fire escape plan.