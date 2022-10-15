It appears that Oswayo Valley Superintendent Jed Hamberger, fresh off DUI sentencing in McKean County Court on Thursday, is still on the job in Shinglehouse.
Hamberger, 36, of Bradford, was sentenced to 6 months probation, the first 45 days of which are to be served on house arrest; seven days of reporting to the Good Growing Greener barn; 12 months concurrent probation; 12 month license suspension and when his license is restored, one year of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles. Standard DUI terms and fines and costs apply as well.
On April 15, Hamberger was in an alcohol-related crash in Bradford, was uncooperative with police, asked them numerous times to drop the charges and suggested he would have it covered up, according to court records.
Shortly after news of the arrest became public, the school board of Oswayo Valley released a statement on the school district’s website regarding the incident.
“The Board of Directors of the Oswayo Valley School District is aware of the criminal charges filed against the Superintendent, Jed Hamberger, relating to an incident on April 15, 2022,” the statement read. “Mr. Hamberger has been placed on administrative leave effective April 19, 2022, while the Board reviews the matter and the criminal case further develops.”
According to the district’s website, Hamberger is still the superintendent. The position of superintendent was advertised as open on the district’s social media on June 16. However, on Sept. 9, near the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, pictures of Hamberger were posted on the district’s Facebook with regular school events.
Requests for comment to Hamberger went unanswered.
According to Foster Township police, an officer was on patrol at approximately 10:20 p.m. April 15 on South Kendall Avenue in Bradford when a vehicle traveling in the opposite lane nearly struck the officer’s vehicle head-on.
“The officer was able to make an evasive movement to avoid colliding with the suspect’s vehicle,” police stated. In the affidavit, Officer Deven Grandinetti said that if he hadn’t had proper training in evasive maneuvers in the police academy, he might not have been able to avoid being struck by Hamberger’s vehicle.
That night, the officer made a U-turn and activated his emergency lights.
“At that point, the same vehicle sped up and failed to come to a yield for the officer’s emergency lights,” police stated. “The suspect vehicle was pursued into the city of Bradford.”
Shortly after entering the city limits, the suspect’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and a large pile of rocks in front of a residence on South Kendall, where the vehicle came to rest.
“Through sheer luck there was nobody walking along the road, sitting or standing in the driveway or in the general area,” Grandinetti wrote in the affidavit. Had someone been in the immediate area, they likely would have been killed, he suggested.
The night of the arrest, after the crash, while Grandinetti was calling additional officers to assist, Hamberger got out of his vehicle and began walking toward the police car. Grandinetti placed him in handcuffs at least until other units could arrive, the affidavit stated.
Hamberger was identified, and police noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He told police that they didn’t know who they were dealing with, the affidavit stated. Officer Eric Neiswonger noted that when he arrived on the scene, Hamberger’s words were slurred and he wasn’t making sense.
Hamberger pleaded guilty to DUI-general impairment and summary traffic offenses careless driving, failing to keep right and not using low beam.
He was represented in the criminal case by Edinboro attorney Grant Travis.