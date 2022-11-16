SHINGLEHOUSE — On Nov. 11, veterans from American Legion Post #530 of the surrounding area met with the Oswayo Valley Elementary and Middle High schools to celebrate freedom. Two and three students along with a staff of 256 from the elementary school welcomed ten veterans from various eras of service.
Children began the ceremony singing “My Country Tis of Thee.” The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present with the vets being escorted in. Those in attendance were Bill Chatham, Air Force Staff Sergeant serving 4 years including the Korean War; Wallis Duell, 1st Sergeant of the U.S. Army and Reserves serving 30 years including the Vietnam War; Steve Matthews, OVHS graduate, Combat Engineer serving 2 years in Vietnam; Charles Ryan Welty, US Air Force 23 years; Dan Antonioli, OVHS class of 1978 graduate, U.S. Army 1980-1994, 30-year member of American Legion; Mitch Delong, OVHS 19080 graduate, retired 20 years, U.S. Navy Sea Bees; Mary Wardlaw, 1961 OVHS graduate, U.S. Army “WAC” Women’s Army Corps and Army Reserves 21 years of service Fort Dix; Donald Serkelski, Navy veteran; U.S. Army with twelve years of service Johannes Geereadts.
Special regards were acknowledged in memory of Major Lance Newton and Mr. Ted Wichert.
Music students sang “America the Beautiful,” followed by a flag-folding ceremony conducted by four students. Makenna Evingham and Harper Hollister read the explanation of the 13 folds while Tanner Fetzer and Caleb Laing opened the flag and refolded it as the meaning of fold was explained.
Students serenaded the veterans with the closing song, “This Land Is Our Land.” Pastor Chad Shaffer gave a benediction of thanks for everything the veterans gave of themselves for the freedom we have here in the United States. The veterans then were escorted into the front hall to shake hands and greet the student body.
Upon completion these veterans moved onto the Middle High School where principal Mark Schlosser welcomed them along with 211 students and 46 staff members. The assembly opened with Cheyenne Mehl singing the National Anthem, followed by OV Band playing, “Americans We,” by Henry Fillmore.
Holder Turek gave a speech highlighting WWI “11-11-1918, the end of a war to end all wars, whereupon Armistice Day was declared. In the 1960s after WWII president Dwight D. Eisenhower renamed the date “Veterans Day” for all Vets of all wars.
The OVHS Choir sang “America the Beautiful,” as the band played. Taps was played by Holden Turek on the trumpet as the audience stood in respect.