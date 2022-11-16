SHINGLEHOUSE — On Nov. 11, veterans from American Legion Post #530 of the surrounding area met with the Oswayo Valley Elementary and Middle High schools to celebrate freedom. Two and three students along with a staff of 256 from the elementary school welcomed ten veterans from various eras of service.

Children began the ceremony singing “My Country Tis of Thee.” The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present with the vets being escorted in. Those in attendance were Bill Chatham, Air Force Staff Sergeant serving 4 years including the Korean War; Wallis Duell, 1st Sergeant of the U.S. Army and Reserves serving 30 years including the Vietnam War; Steve Matthews, OVHS graduate, Combat Engineer serving 2 years in Vietnam; Charles Ryan Welty, US Air Force 23 years; Dan Antonioli, OVHS class of 1978 graduate, U.S. Army 1980-1994, 30-year member of American Legion; Mitch Delong, OVHS 19080 graduate, retired 20 years, U.S. Navy Sea Bees; Mary Wardlaw, 1961 OVHS graduate, U.S. Army “WAC” Women’s Army Corps and Army Reserves 21 years of service Fort Dix; Donald Serkelski, Navy veteran; U.S. Army with twelve years of service Johannes Geereadts.

