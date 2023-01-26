(Editor’s note: This story was written and submitted by the Otto-Eldred FFA Chapter.)
On Monday, Jan. 9th, 80 students of the Otto-Eldred FFA chapter attended the Pennsylvania FFA Midwinter Convention at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
Students were able to engage and learn about all industries that make up Pennsylvania’s number one industry, agriculture. Students were able to see an active beehive, interact with livestock, walk through a butterfly tent, meet industry professionals from some of the state’s top ag producing industries such as apples, mushrooms, Christmas trees, potatoes, and much more. After participating in all the great opportunities the farm show has to offer, students attended the Mid-Winter Convention.
The convention is a time for Pennsylvania FFA members from all across the state to come together to recognize student accomplishments and to hear from keynote speakers. Pennsylvania State Secretary of Agriculture, Russel Redding and Pennsylvania State Secretary of Education, Eric Hagarty both spoke on the value FFA has in not only the industry of agriculture in the commonwealth, but also the importance of improving students’ lives by preparing them for life after high school. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their skills for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
The Pennsylvania FFA Alumni Association organizes and finds donors to support the FFA First Year Jacket Scholarship campaign. Every chapter across the state is limited to the number of scholarships students can apply for, depending on the enrollment size of the chapter. This year, an overwhelming number of more than 700 jacket scholarship applications were submitted from across the state with only 380 scholarships available. Seven 9th grade members from Otto-Eldred were awarded the jacket scholarship and were able to take part in the jacket award ceremony during the Mid-Winter Convention.
These students had the opportunity to stand with other fellow members to zip up their jackets for the very first time to then be represented and a part of one organization. Congratulations to the following PA FFA Alumni Association First Year Member Jacket Scholarship recipients from Otto-Eldred: Alexis Prince, Autumn Lozada, Bryin Roberts, Collin Shreve, Hailey Jordan, Shane Magee, and Shania Pearce.
The biggest news from the day, Otto-Eldred FFA had its first two Keystone State FFA Degree recipients — Ethan VanCamp and Sarah Beaver. The Keystone Degree is the highest degree an FFA member can achieve at the state level. In fact, only 5% of FFA members reach this achievement. The Keystone Degree is meant to be for the chapter’s top students and leaders. This degree cannot be earned overnight, for it takes at least two years of enrollment in agricultural science classes and active participation at the chapter level to even be eligible. Other requirements are that students must have completed a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Project in which they have productively earned at least $1,000 on their project or have invested at least 300 hours of work on their project outside of their scheduled agriculture science class time, demonstrated leadership ability by performing 10 procedures of parliamentary law, given a six-minute speech on a topic relating to agriculture or FFA, served as a chapter officer, committee chairperson or participating member of a chapter committee, and much more. After the students have met the qualifications and completed a rigorous application process, students are selected from the Pennsylvania FFA Board of Directors to be recognized for their accomplishments at the Pennsylvania FFA Midwinter Convention.
The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Shows theme was “Rooted in Progress.” The Otto-Eldred FFA Chapter and Agriculture Department was created in the fall of 2020. The program has met the theme this year of “rooted in progress” as there is currently almost 70% of the high school population enrolled in agricultural science courses.
With the program’s recent addition of a greenhouse and more facility improvements, students learn industry ready skills through a project-based and hands-on learning approach. The program offers curriculum opportunities in agribusiness, ag mechanics, animal science, natural resources, and plant science.
As the first line of the FFA Creed states “I believe in the future of agriculture”, Otto-Eldred FFA believes in the future of agriculture of McKean County and it starts right here in our school. If you are interested in learning more about Otto-Eldred FFA, follow the chapter on Facebook or Instagram @ottoeldredffa. There are large events coming up for the chapter including their first spring greenhouse sale. Follow online to stay up to date with the chapter’s continued progress.